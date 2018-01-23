Borisov Discussed Preparations for the EU-Turkey Meeting with the Turkish Ambassador

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with Turkish Ambassador Hassan Ulusoy, reports MS. During the talk, Ulusoy congratulated the Bulgarian Prime Minister on assuming the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU and expressed his expectation that this would be a successful period not only for our country but also for the whole of Europe.

The two were unanimous that dialogue between EU Member States and Turkey should be normalized in a context of understanding and rational solutions. Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Ulusoy discussed the preparation and organization of the forthcoming meeting between the leaders of the leading European institutions and Turkey.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing cooperation and partnership between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of culture. The rebuilding of spiritual buildings on the territory of the two countries was also declared at Prime Minister Borisov's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 7 in Istanbul when they opened the restored Bulgarian church "St. Stephen".

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Turkey's Ambassador summarized at their meeting that Bulgaria and Turkey will continue to actively cooperate bilaterally because, apart from our immediate neighbor, the Turkish state is also an important partner in the field of migration, the fight against terrorism, agriculture and energy, the government's press office added.