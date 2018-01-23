Netflix is Already Worth Over $ 100 Billion

Netflix's market value has already passed the $ 100 billion mark since the leading streaming service added more new subscribers than expected. The last quarter of 2017 has brought the company two million new customers more than Wall Street's forecasts and revenues have tripled. As a result of this success, for the first time in its history Netflix costs more than 100 billion dollars.

Shares of the company jumped 9 percent among the announcement of financial results. At present, more than half of US households with broadband internet access are Netflix subscribers, and worldwide the company is present in 190 countries. From October to December 2017, 6.36 million new subscribers have joined it worldwide. This was the period when Netflix released another original content such as Stranger Things and The Crown, as well as Will Smith's Bright.

"Netflix pours more and more money into creating content, and it's becoming more direct to more subscribers," commented analyst Richard Greenfield of BTIG.

