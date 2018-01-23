VMware has Negotiated the Largest Office Deal in Bulgaria

US high-tech VMware will rent more than 20,000 square meters in two of the buildings built in the Garitage Park complex. The announced rental area is the biggest office deal on the Bulgarian market.

Buildings will be put into use in mid-2019. VMware will provide more than 1,600 jobs, meeting rooms, leisure facilities, and employee entertainment.

"We aim to turn the office here into an even more attractive location for Bulgarian and foreign specialists to work and live in Sofia," said Diana Stefanova, Managing Director of VMware Development Centers for Bulgaria and EMEA.

Colliers International Bulgaria was the consultant for the deal.

Garitage Park is a residential and business complex located on 165,000 m2. The project will be realized in stages and fully finished will include:

• 95,000 m2 of offices

• 60,000 m2 of dwellings

• 90,000 m2 of parkland with lake, children's and sports grounds

• Primary school for 500 children

• 4 500 parking spaces

• Sports center with pool

• Supermarket, restaurants, cafes and more.

Garitage Park is the first multifunctional complex in Central and Eastern Europe to receive a BREEAM Community intermediate certificate for social, economic and environmental sustainability. The complex is located in an area with well-developed infrastructure and direct access from the Ring Road, which provides fast and convenient transportation to the center, airport and various parts of the capital.