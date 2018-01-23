World's First Supermarket Without Cashiers and Sellers Open Doors (Video)

Amazon has officially launched the world's first automated supermarket where neither cashiers nor sellers are available, the BBC said.

The store is located in Seattle. To enter it, you need a free Amazon mobile application that is recognized by a scanner at the entrance. The buyer enters the store, takes everything he wants, and leaves.

With scanners on shelves, the value of each purchase is automatically written to the user's account in the app.

If the buyer changes his mind about anything, it is enough just to put it back on its place.

The same technology is used in the supermarket as in non-motorized cars: computer vision, combination and data processing with various sensors and in-depth training.

An automated Amazon store was probed in December 2016 and could only be used by company employees. Then there were some problems in the system - for example blocking when shopping for more than 20 people, which forced the official opening to be postponed until the errors were cleared.