The World Economic Forum in Davos Begins Today

Business » FINANCE | January 23, 2018, Tuesday // 11:47| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The World Economic Forum in Davos Begins Today

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos begins today, January 23rd and it will last until Friday.

In the last day  a statement by US President Donald Trump is also scheduled.

A large-scale protest was planned against his participation today, but the authorities banned any demonstrations due to a heavy snowfalls.

Long before his arrival, non-governmental organizations launched a campaign to cancel the invitation to him.

In addition to today's protest, nearly 5,000 policemen are ready for new anti-globalization and anti-environmental actions expected Friday.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Swiss, Davos, World Economic Forum, Donald Trump, protests
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria