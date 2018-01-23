The World Economic Forum in Davos Begins Today

The World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos begins today, January 23rd and it will last until Friday.

In the last day a statement by US President Donald Trump is also scheduled.

A large-scale protest was planned against his participation today, but the authorities banned any demonstrations due to a heavy snowfalls.

Long before his arrival, non-governmental organizations launched a campaign to cancel the invitation to him.

In addition to today's protest, nearly 5,000 policemen are ready for new anti-globalization and anti-environmental actions expected Friday.