Household Electricity May Rise Between 15% and 30% in the Summer

Business » ENERGY | January 23, 2018, Tuesday // 11:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Household Electricity May Rise Between 15% and 30% in the Summer pixabay.com

Household electricity may rise between 15% and 30% in the summer. This was forecasted by employers' organizations.

According to them, if the price of electricity on the free market continues to rise, it will also affect household prices.

"We will discuss this on Thursday, then we will finally decide whether we will go to a protest, but I suppose we will make a positive decision because our members are calling for a protest'', said Bozhidar Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association.

However, it became clear that trade unions would not be included in the protest, as was the original information. 

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: household electricity, price, increase, trade unions, protest
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria