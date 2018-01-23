Household electricity may rise between 15% and 30% in the summer. This was forecasted by employers' organizations.

According to them, if the price of electricity on the free market continues to rise, it will also affect household prices.

"We will discuss this on Thursday, then we will finally decide whether we will go to a protest, but I suppose we will make a positive decision because our members are calling for a protest'', said Bozhidar Danev, chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association.



However, it became clear that trade unions would not be included in the protest, as was the original information.