Official: Manchester United and Arsenal Announced the Swap Deal of Stars

Manchester United and Arsenal announced the deal with which Alexis Sanchez landed at Old Trafford, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan went in the opposite direction. This is an exchange without any extra payment from any side. The two clubs do not disclose how many years the contracts are and what wages the players will take.

This deal came after the Chilean refused to renew his contract with the Gunners which expired at the end of the season. For a long time, he thought he had a deal with Manchester City, but Jose Mourinho intervened, and according to the British media he had offered £ 35m for transfer right away. Later, however, conditions changed and eventually a simple exchange took place.