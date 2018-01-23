Report: The Belene NPP Project is not Possible Without State Participation

It is not possible to carry out a nuclear project, including the Belene NPP, without the participation of the state. This is the main conclusion of the Risk Analysis for Variants of the Belene NPP project, prepared by the Vienna International Center for Nuclear Competence on the recommendation of the Bulgarian Atomic Forum (BULATOM).

"A key recommendation to the Bulgarian government to seriously reconsider their" position of non-participation "regarding the future of the project" Belene ". Globally, there is no precedent in which nuclear projects are implemented without state involvement. Different shapes, elements and rates of participation are possible, including those ranging from direct sponsorship, loan guarantees, tax credits, long-term energy purchase agreements and price differences, "the analysis notes.

We recall that at least until now the state, in the face of energy minister Temenuzhka Petkova, maintains the thesis that a private investor should take the basic burden of the project and the state to be responsible only for the nuclear risk.

With regard to so-called political and social factors, the authors of the report say that their risk can be reduced "by public debate and hearing, receiving inter-party political support, highlighting the environmental benefits of nuclear power, or developing a waste management policy with the government."

