Modern Shop Without Cashiers Opened Doors

The Internet giant "Amazon" has opened an ultramodern shop without staff. By using their smartphone, customers enter a minimarket in Seattle.

A system of thousands of cameras and sensors monitors everything taken from the shelves and charges the amount for the merchandise on an internet bill. If the customer reconsiders and returns the goods, the amount is deducted from the bill.

At the end of the shopping there are no crates or tails. Customers take what they need and just get out of the store.

"Amazon" believes that such a store will be more efficient than traditional and will attract customers for easier and quicker service. Not everyone is enthusiastic about the potential automation of the sector. Three and a half million cashiers are currently working in the United States. Such complete automation threatens their jobs, says Nova TV.

The ironic thing is that there is currently a line to shop at the grocery store whose entire premise is that you won’t have to wait in line.