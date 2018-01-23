NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Increasing Cloudiness Sometimes

The atmospheric pressure will continue to increase and will significantly exceed the average for January. Today it will be mostly sunny with temporarily increasing cloudiness.
There will be light to moderate northeastern wind. The maximum temperatures will range between zero and 5°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
