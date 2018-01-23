174 People Spent the Night at the Crisis Centre For Homeless People in the Capital

174 people spent the night at the crisis centre for homeless people in the Zaharna Fabrika district in Sofia, head of the centre Pepi Dzhurenov told Focus Radio. 16 of them were examined by a doctor, some were referred to hospitals.



Dzhurenov assured that the crisis centre is prepared to provide shelter for anyone in need given the forecast for cold weather.



“The number of people seeking shelter at the centre is pretty constant, from 150 to 200 people depending on the temperatures outside. If the temperatures are low, of course, the number increases. The centre has 172 beds, but we have extra camp beds, no one has ever been turned down,” Dzhurenov said, adding that recently the number of homeless people in the capital has been increasing.