Bulgarian PM Discussed the Future Turkey-EU Meeting with Turkish Ambassador in Bulgaria - Hasan Ulusoy

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with Turkish Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy, according to BGNES. 

During the talk, Hasan Ulusoy congratulated the Bulgarian Prime Minister on assuming the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU and expressed his expectation that this would be a successful period not only for our country but also for the whole of Europe.

The two are convinced that the dialogue between the EU Member States and Turkey must be normalized in the context of understanding and prudent decisions. Prime Minister Borissov and Ambassador Hasan Ulusoy  discussed the preparation and organization of the forthcoming meeting between the leaders of the leading European institutions and Turkey.

During the meeting they also discussed the ongoing cooperation and partnership between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of culture.

The rebuilding of spiritual buildings on the territory of the two countries was also declared at Prime Minister Borisov's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 7 in Istanbul when they opened the restored Bulgarian temple "St. Stephen".

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Turkey's Ambassador summarized during their meeting that Bulgaria and Turkey will continue to actively support bilateral cooperation because, apart from our immediate neighbor, the Turkish state is also an important partner in the field of migration, the fight against terrorism, agriculture and energy.

