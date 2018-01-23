The Eurozone has Approved Another Financial Tranche for Greece

Bulgaria: The Eurozone has Approved Another Financial Tranche for Greece Pixabay.com

Eurozone finance ministers allocated € 6.7 billion to Greece, France's press quoted the BNR as saying. The deal was approved in response to the next reforms taken on creditors' recommendation.

One of them, the limitation of the right to strike, prompted a mass protest in Athens a week ago.

The amount approved today will be used to pay off part of the huge government debt and as a financial buffer to Greece. The country received three multi-billion-dollar bailouts over the last seven years. The government of Alexis Tsipras hopes to return to the free credit market in August, reminds the National Radio.

