The New Catalan Parliament Starts its Work Today

January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Today, the constituent meeting of the new Catalan Parliament will be held in Barcelona. In the early elections on 21 December, the nationalists received the most votes and again wanted to choose Carles Puigdemont as Prime Minister of the province.

It is expected today to make a formal statement. Yesterday, Carles Puigdemont  was in Denmark to attend a conference on the future of Catalonia. From Copenhagen, the exiled leader said he would form a new government despite a ban on the Spanish authorities.

The Spanish Justice accuses Puchdemon of attempted rebellion, subversion and financial abuse of public funds to organize a referendum on independence.

Yesterday, however, the prosecution in Madrid failed to obtain a judge's permission for a new international arrest warrant for the former prime minister.

