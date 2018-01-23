Bulgarian Film was Selected for "Berlinale" for the First Time in 29 Years

The film "Aga" by director Milko Lazarov was selected in the main program of the 68th edition of the "Berlinale" cinema festival.

Aga is co-produced with the Bulgarian National Television and is the first Bulgarian film in the main official program of the Berlin Film Festival since 29 years after the film Ivan and Alexandra directed by Ivan Nichev.

Aga will close the main contest of Berlinale. For the first time, a Bulgarian director's film covers a major program at a big festival. In Bulgaria in March, Aga will open the 22nd Sofia Film Fest.

The film tells a story about the clash of civilizations through the prism of love and human relationships. The two main characters are Eskimos and dream of reuniting their family.

"With this film I explore how the modern world threatens the fundamental human values. I admire people who live in conditions unbearable to modern man and manage to preserve their delicate relationships and to accept life humbly and compassionately, "director Milko Lazarov explains.

Producer of the film is Veselka Kiriakova, producer of "Alienation" and co-producer of "Glory". Cameraman is Kaloyan Bozhilov, also known from "Alienation".

Aga was co-produced with France and Germany and filmed in the Republic of Yakutia in the Russian Federation.