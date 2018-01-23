Grigor Dimitrov Eliminated at 1/4-final from the Australian Open

The player in the tournament under №3 Grigor Diimtrov lost to Kyle Edmund (GBR) 4:6, 6:3, 3:6, 4:6 and was eliminated in quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first tournament of Grand Slam tennis for the season. The Bulgarian had two wins from two games against his opponent from the United Kingdom, but in today's match Englishman showed new confidence and for the first time in his career reached the penultimate stage of the race of the most prestigious circuit.

So Dimitrov could not defend his points from last year reaching 1/2-finals in Melbourne, but has a chance to retain his third place in the world rankings. This will happen if Marin Cilic does not reach the Australian Open final. Later on, Croatian is coming out in a 1/4-final against Rafael Nadal (ESP), that will determine Edmund's next rival.