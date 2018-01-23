"For" and "Against" the Istanbul Convention Today in Parliament

Bulgaria: "For" and "Against" the Istanbul Convention Today in Parliament

A public discussion on the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence is organized by National Assembly President Tsveta Karayancheva.

MPs, representatives of the executive, non-governmental organizations, experts will participate in the forum. The text of the Convention was also published on the site of the National Assembly.

Yesterday the Holy Synod declared itself against the Istanbul Convention. It opens wide doors to moral decay is the position of the synod, which called on the National Assembly not to ratify the document.

Nearly 200 non-governmental organizations, supported by academics and citizens, are uniting in support of the ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

Today, at 11 am in the garden between the National Assembly and the Sofia University, they also organize a demonstration in support of ratification.

