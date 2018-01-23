A Flu Epidemic was Announced in Dimitrovgrad, Tryavna and Dryanovo

Society » HEALTH | January 23, 2018, Tuesday // 10:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Flu Epidemic was Announced in Dimitrovgrad, Tryavna and Dryanovo Pixabay.com

RZI - Gabrovo announces a flu epidemic in the municipalities of Tryavna and Dryanovo from today, the Ministry of Health announced. The days until January 26 are reported to be without school attendance.

A flu epidemic is announced today in the municipality of Dimitrovgrad.

Until a second order in the municipalities, with a declared flu epidemic, the children's and females consultations, the visits to the medical institutions for hospital care and the prophylactic immunizations are suspended.

The Ruse region is in a pre-epidemic period.

From January 23, 2018, the flu epidemic was abolished on the territory of Pernik district.

The picture is dynamic, with regional health inspections monitoring epidemic data and take immediate measures.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu, epidemic
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria