A Flu Epidemic was Announced in Dimitrovgrad, Tryavna and Dryanovo
RZI - Gabrovo announces a flu epidemic in the municipalities of Tryavna and Dryanovo from today, the Ministry of Health announced. The days until January 26 are reported to be without school attendance.
A flu epidemic is announced today in the municipality of Dimitrovgrad.
Until a second order in the municipalities, with a declared flu epidemic, the children's and females consultations, the visits to the medical institutions for hospital care and the prophylactic immunizations are suspended.
The Ruse region is in a pre-epidemic period.
From January 23, 2018, the flu epidemic was abolished on the territory of Pernik district.
The picture is dynamic, with regional health inspections monitoring epidemic data and take immediate measures.
