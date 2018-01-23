A Motion of no Confidence Enters the National Assembly Today

A motion of no confidence in the Borisov 3 Cabinet enters the National Assembly today. It was submitted by BSP and is about corruption.

The vote is expected to be supported only by MPs of the BSP and the Movemenet For Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and to collect a maximum of 105 votes from the two parliamentary groups. Against them are GERB, United Patriots and Volya (''Will'').

But at the end of last week, the leader of one of the parties in the nationalist coalition, Volen Siderov, from Ataka, said he did not know how to vote on the issue. The reason - the district governor of Sofia-district Ilian Todorov is responsible for one of the most dangerous dams - Beli Iskar, and only the repair of his wall would cost BGN 80 million.

Yesterday, however, it became clear that after talks with Prime Minister Borisov, the government will give money for the dam.