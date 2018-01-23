Indonesia Earthquake - 6.1-Magnitude

Office workers were forced to flee-high rise buildings in the capital while hundreds of people ran down the streets of downtown Jakarta when the quake struck.

Local TV showed patients being evacuated from a hospital in the capital.

Rudy Togatorop, 35, who works at the Chilean embassy, said: "We felt the earthquake for three to five minutes.

"I was just sitting down, then I felt the building swaying. The emergency stairs were very narrow. I was worried if something would happen."

The quake struck around 65 miles west of the city of Sukabumi on the island of Java, at a depth of 21 miles.

People took to Twitter to give their account of the quake that “lasted around 20 seconds”.

Kate Walton wrote on Twitter: “Strong earthquake in Jakarta just now. At least 20 seconds.”

Another user posted: An earthquake in Jakarta just now. It’s quite strong. We’re all outside now.”

A third stated: “Woa! Earthquake in Jakarta. The building is still swaying.”

Just last month, Java was struck by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake which left four people dead and 36 injured.

Indonesia is regularly rocked by earthquakes - the country located on the Ring of Fire, a huge area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions frequently occur.

In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.