Cyclone "Albena" and the Snow are Going Away

Today, in most of the country, rainfall will continue, at noon and on the Black Sea coast rain will transform into snow. The rainfall in North and East Bulgaria will be significant. It will be windy, in the Danube Plain and East Bulgaria, a temporary and stormy northwest wind that will cause snow blizzards and the formation of droughts and winds. Throughout the country, a warning is given of heavy snow rains accompanied by strong winds and low temperatures.

Cyclone Albena, which brings snow, wind and cold, however, is already pulling east and the time will gradually improve, rainfall will stop at the latest in the eastern regions, as over the Southwestern Bulgaria and the western regions later in the day the cloud will rupture and decrease, according to the short-term weather forecast.

By the end of the month, the weather is expected to be calm.



In nights with negative temperatures almost in the whole country to be -8 and -10 degrees, and during the day with temperatures around 0 and over 0 to 3-4 degrees.

This calm weather will last until the beginning of February.