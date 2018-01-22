The Actress Dafina Katsarska is One of the Two Women Found Dead in Plovdiv

44-year-old actress Dafina Katsarska is the younger woman found dead in her apartment in Trakia district in Plovdiv, "Darik said. Her death is most likely due to an epileptic seizure that occurred when she found her deceased mother. The older woman has died of a heart attack.



As Darik reported, the mother and daughter's bodies were found in an apartment in Trakia district in Plovdiv. The signal was filed on January 19 at 112 at about 18.30 by a man, a relative of the deceased women, who discovered the lifeless bodies of the two women, police said.

A check-up was carried out by a forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found. Both mother and daughter were in poor health. There is no evidence of suicide.



The bodies are taken to an autopsy in Forensic Medicine. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case. Also notified District Prosecutor's Office.



Dafina Katsarska graduated from the National Academy of Theater and Film Arts "Krastyo Sarafov". She is known among the Plovdiv theaters. She was part of the notorious school in the Dramatic Theater "Gulubarnika", led by the late director Hristo Tserovski. She has participated in performances performed on the stage of the Plovdiv Drama Theater "N. O. Masalitinov ". She was also an actress in the Pazardzhik Theater, as well as part of Sofia's productions. She has worked for a short while abroad. She is nominated for the Askeer Prize.