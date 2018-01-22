Pope Apologizes to Sexual Abuse Victims for Comments that "Wounded Many"

Pope Francis, in an extremely rare act of self-criticism, apologized to victims of clerical sexual abuse on Sunday, acknowledging that he had “wounded many” in comments defending a Chilean bishop who is under scrutiny./Reuters



But while the contrite pope regretted his choice of words and tone of voice when he testily answered a reporter’s question last Thursday in Chile, he also said he was certain that the prelate in question, Juan Barros, was innocent and would keep his job.

