Pope Apologizes to Sexual Abuse Victims for Comments that "Wounded Many"
January 22, 2018, Monday
Източник: pixabay
Pope Francis, in an extremely rare act of self-criticism, apologized to victims of clerical sexual abuse on Sunday, acknowledging that he had “wounded many” in comments defending a Chilean bishop who is under scrutiny./Reuters
Pope Francis, in an extremely rare act of self-criticism, apologized to victims of clerical sexual abuse on Sunday, acknowledging that he had “wounded many” in comments defending a Chilean bishop who is under scrutiny./Reuters
But while the contrite pope regretted his choice of words and tone of voice when he testily answered a reporter’s question last Thursday in Chile, he also said he was certain that the prelate in question, Juan Barros, was innocent and would keep his job.
