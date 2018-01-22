Only 34% of Bulgarian Companies Actively Use Social Networks
Only 34% of companies in Bulgaria use at least one social media to develop their marketing strategies and receive feedback from customers. This is reported by Eurostat.
According to their data, our country is at one of the last places in the EU, with only Latvia (30%) and Poland (27%) are after us.
The leader in social media use in business is Malta with 74%. Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Cyprus are ranked behind. The average for the European Union is 47%.
Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter are the most socially-used social networks.
Eurostat highlights that the share of social media companies for their development has risen dramatically by nearly 20 percent over the last four years.
- » 82% of the Wealth Generated in 2017 has Gone to the Hands of 1% of People
- » IMF: "It's Time to Discuss Bitcoin Globally"
- » 1/4 of the Purchases of Properties in Sofia are For Investment Purposes
- » Facebook Wants to Open Special 'Community Skills Hubs' in Europe and Train a Million People
- » The Cheapest Holiday Destination for 2018? Bulgaria.
- » BGN 6.6 Billion is the Income from Foreign Tourists in Bulgaria in January-November 2017