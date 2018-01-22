Only 34% of Bulgarian Companies Actively Use Social Networks

Only 34% of companies in Bulgaria use at least one social media to develop their marketing strategies and receive feedback from customers. This is reported by Eurostat.

According to their data, our country is at one of the last places in the EU, with only Latvia (30%) and Poland (27%) are after us.

The leader in social media use in business is Malta with 74%. Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Cyprus are ranked behind. The average for the European Union is 47%.

Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter are the most socially-used social networks.

Eurostat highlights that the share of social media companies for their development has risen dramatically by nearly 20 percent over the last four years.