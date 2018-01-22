82% of the Wealth Generated in 2017 has Gone to the Hands of 1% of People

42 people have as much money as 50% of the world's poorest population, according to a study by Oxfam.

The organization has called for more active action to overcome the huge gap between super-rich and everyone else. It turns out that about 82% of the money generated in 2017 went to the accounts of the richest 1% of the population. And the poorest did not feel any growth in their income.

The figures also indicate that the Earth's billionaires have risen by 13% a year between 2006 and 2015. Only last year they have risen richer by $ 762 billion - enough to overcome extreme poverty seven times.

A curious fact is that there are 2043 billionaires in the world, with 9 out of 10 men.

"The concentration of such a great wealth at the top is not a sign of a thriving economy, but a symbol of a system that has failed millions of hardworking people on minimum wages that raise our food and sew our clothes," said Oxfam Executive Director Mark Goldring.