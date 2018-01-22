82% of the Wealth Generated in 2017 has Gone to the Hands of 1% of People
42 people have as much money as 50% of the world's poorest population, according to a study by Oxfam.
The organization has called for more active action to overcome the huge gap between super-rich and everyone else. It turns out that about 82% of the money generated in 2017 went to the accounts of the richest 1% of the population. And the poorest did not feel any growth in their income.
The figures also indicate that the Earth's billionaires have risen by 13% a year between 2006 and 2015. Only last year they have risen richer by $ 762 billion - enough to overcome extreme poverty seven times.
A curious fact is that there are 2043 billionaires in the world, with 9 out of 10 men.
"The concentration of such a great wealth at the top is not a sign of a thriving economy, but a symbol of a system that has failed millions of hardworking people on minimum wages that raise our food and sew our clothes," said Oxfam Executive Director Mark Goldring.
- » IMF: "It's Time to Discuss Bitcoin Globally"
- » Bitcoin Falls More than 7% as Regulation Worries Mount
- » Bitcoin Slides 14% on Crackdown Fears, Hits 4-Week Low
- » Forbes: Bitcoin Is Headed Lower - For Now
- » Bulgaria to Push For ERM-2 Membership
- » Bulgaria with a Surplus of More Than EUR 2 billion For Q3 of 2017