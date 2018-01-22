Scientists Calculated when Men will Disappear

World | January 22, 2018, Monday
Bulgaria: Scientists Calculated when Men will Disappear Source: Pixabay

British geneticists have estimated that after a few million years Y chromosome will disappear and male sex with it, writes Science Syndicate.

The male chromosome contains genes that do not seem necessary for life. In particular, the SRY gene, defining the development of the male organism.

Y chromosomal DNA for the entire history of life on Earth has degenerated, and this process will last for at least 4.6 million years.

Researchers estimate that this process will inevitably occur with deterioration of fertility. But Y-chromosome degeneration does not mean that men will completely disappear.

The SRY gene can be moved to another chromosome.

Tags: men, genetics, disapper
