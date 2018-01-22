The Ombudsman and the Trade Unions Submit a Legislative Proposal to Protect Labor Rights

Bulgaria: The Ombudsman and the Trade Unions Submit a Legislative Proposal to Protect Labor Rights Source: Twitter

Ombudsman Maya Manolova and the leaders of CITUB and Podkrepa submit to Parliament a proposal for amendments to the Labor Code that would repeal the employer's right to pay only 60% of the salary earned or limit this right to certain circumstances and times of the year.
 
The legislative proposal provides for the repeal of Article 245 of the Labor Code or its change in order for the employer to be entitled to pay incomplete wages for only one month of the year or in certain circumstances to be declared to the General Labor Inspectorate .
 
CITUB has announced that it will continue to work to criminalize non-payment of wages.

