U.S. Еmbassy to Мove to Jerusalem by the Еnd of 2019

World | January 22, 2018, Monday // 15:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: U.S. Еmbassy to Мove to Jerusalem by the Еnd of 2019 facebook

The U.S. embassy in Israel will move to Jerusalem by the end of 2019, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday, according to Reuters. 

“In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem – and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year,” Pence said in a speech to the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

“Jerusalem is Israel’s capital – and, as such, President Trump has directed the State Department to begin initial preparations to move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” said Pence, explaining the decision. He did not give an exact date.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mike Pence, Jaruslem, u.s embassy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria