Investments of over BGN 12 Million in the Border Region Between Bulgaria and Serbia

EUR 12.2 million will be invested in the border region between Bulgaria and Serbia. This is reported by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works. The funds are earmarked to finance projects under the second call for proposals under the Interreg - IPA Program for cross-border cooperation between the two countries, with a managing authority, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.

Projects are being selected under the three priority axes of the program - Sustainable Tourism, Youth and Environment, applying entirely through the bp.ipacbc-bgrs.eu/beneficiary_reg/registration/add system. The deadline is April 23, 2018.

Eligible for funding will be projects to increase the tourist attractiveness of the region or create a cross-border tourist product, nature conservation or joint risk management. Projects for acquiring new skills and entrepreneurship in the cross-border area will also be funded. It includes the provinces of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia, Pernik and Kyustendil in Bulgaria and the districts of Bor, Zaychar, Toplitsa, Nishava, Pirot, Yablanica and Pchinja in Serbia.

Calls for proposals may be submitted by regional tourism associations, non-governmental organizations, foundations, chambers of commerce, business associations or clusters, educational or training centers, universities and research institutes, regional and branch development agencies, central and regional offices and structures, state institutions or administrations, museums, libraries, community centers and others.

The complete application package, including the Guidelines, is available on the following websites: www.ipacbc-bgrs.eu; www.mrrb.government.bg; www.mei.gov.rs; www.evropa.gov.rs; www.eufunds.bg.



Information events under the program are forthcoming. Dates and locations will be announced further.