Mother and a Daughter were Found Dead in Plovdiv

Mother and daughter's bodies were found in an apartment in a block of flats in Trakia district in Plovdiv, Darik reported from the police. The signal was filed on January 19 at 112 around 18.30 by a man, a relative of the deceased women.



A check-up was carried out by a forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found. It is likely that both women died of natural death. Both mother and daughter were in poor health. There is no evidence of suicide.



The bodies are taken to an autopsy in Forensic Medicine. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, the District Prosecutor's Office has been informed.