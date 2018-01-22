The Holy Synod Declared Itself Against the Istanbul Convention

The Bulgarian Holy Synod building in central Sofia. File photo, BGNES

The Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence opens the door to moral decay. This is the position of the Holy Synod, who urged the National Assembly not to ratify the document.

"The Istanbul Convention raises concerns about the future of the European Christian civilization because it contains a new understanding of man - man as a аabsolute master, the man without God who follows his desires and passions to such an extent that he can even determine his gender" the hierarchs in a declaration.

According to them, the Convention opposes the basic beliefs of the Bulgarian people about faith, nationality, morality, honor, dignity, education and family: "it is a tool that instills a value system that is foreign to us in order to allow society to be governed by a new model the interests of a small part of it ".

The basic "weapon" of the document, according to the Synod, is the so-called ''gender'': "According to this ideology, the biological gender of a man as a man or a woman does not matter to his identity but represents the" dictatorship of nature "over the free self- dictatorship from which one has to be released. "

The text also contains a warning: "The consequences of denying biblical truths are tragic and we are witnessing them in many societies where" gender "ideology has long been a state policy."

