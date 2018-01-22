Spain Accused Shakira of Tax Evasion

Spanish tax authorities urged Colombian singer Shakira to be prosecuted for unpaid taxes during the 2011-2014 period, AFP reported, citing the Vanguardia newspaper.

The tax authorities believe that Shakira, who has Spanish citizenship, has not paid several tens of millions of euros in taxes. Judicial authorities must decide whether or not the singer should be prosecuted. If she is found guilty, she may be sentenced to two years. "It's about different criteria, not tax frauds," said sources from Shakira's environment but that there are "technical issues" that the singer was willing to solve.