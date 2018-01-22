The Chinese Quantum Satellite Exchanges Data at 7600 Kilometers

The Chinese quantum satellite was orbited two years ago. Since then, a number of experiments have been carried out with it, and in the summer of last year the satellite has been able to transmit information to three ground stations a thousand kilometers apart.

These days, Chinese physicists set a new record by exchanging data on a protected channel between the Austrian city of Graz and the Chinese Sino. The distance between cities is over 7000 kilometers. Developers reported that the goal of the experiment was to demonstrate the viability of this network. Initially, the information was transferred in one direction, and then back. This means that Chinese specialists will soon create an intercontinental quantum network to exchange over-protected information. The satellite is used to implement the quantum allocation of keys between stations.

The equipment installed on the satellite through the principles of quantum mechanics creates the key to exchange information for each of the ground stations. When exchanging data, the satellite is an intermediate unit that performs the necessary logical data transformations in accordance with the secret key. A 4.43-KB image of a Chinese philosopher with a 4.9 KB photo of a German physicist was broadcast. The speed is about 80 KB / s.