The Chinese Quantum Satellite Exchanges Data at 7600 Kilometers

World | January 22, 2018, Monday // 12:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Chinese Quantum Satellite Exchanges Data at 7600 Kilometers Source: Twitter

The Chinese quantum satellite was orbited two years ago. Since then, a number of experiments have been carried out with it, and in the summer of last year the satellite has been able to transmit information to three ground stations a thousand kilometers apart.

These days, Chinese physicists set a new record by exchanging data on a protected channel between the Austrian city of Graz and the Chinese Sino. The distance between cities is over 7000 kilometers. Developers reported that the goal of the experiment was to demonstrate the viability of this network. Initially, the information was transferred in one direction, and then back. This means that Chinese specialists will soon create an intercontinental quantum network to exchange over-protected information. The satellite is used to implement the quantum allocation of keys between stations.

The equipment installed on the satellite through the principles of quantum mechanics creates the key to exchange information for each of the ground stations. When exchanging data, the satellite is an intermediate unit that performs the necessary logical data transformations in accordance with the secret key. A 4.43-KB image of a Chinese philosopher with a 4.9 KB photo of a German physicist was broadcast. The speed is about 80 KB / s.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, quantum satellite, Exchange, data
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria