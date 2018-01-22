Ivaylo Moskovski: By the End of the Year the Debts of BDZ must be Repaid

The World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development analyzes for the concession of Sofia Airport are expected to close by a month.

This was announced by the Minister of Transport in front of BNT.

According to Ivaylo Moskovski after the analyzes, the concession procedure for the Sofia Airport will be restarted. By the end of the year, most of BDZ's debts are expected to be repaid, Ivaylo Moskovski added.

"Such a company can not have any obligations. But for the most part, the company's overdue obligations will be paid. At the same time, we also start the procedure for delivering new rolling stock. Preliminary studies made by colleagues at three universities showed a level of rolling stock to be purchased as a first step. They are distributed - regional, intercity, suburban trains, "Ivaylo Moskovski said.