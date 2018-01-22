Macron: Brexit was a Mistake

Respecting the British vote for Brexit, Emmanuel Macron would gladly welcome the UK back to the European Union.

The French president said in an interview with the BBC that the vote to leave the community was a "mistake". Macron expressed his conviction that the last decades have not brought the expected benefits to the British middle class and workers, citing the effects of globalization and the role of the EU itself.

"If you ask me yes or no to the vote for Brexit, I would say it was a mistake. My understanding is that the average and working class, and especially the elderly population of the UK, have decided that the last decades have not brought the benefits they need, "said French president, quoted by TV Europe.

Macron added that Europe has given too much liberty without cohesiveness to free markets without clear division of roles.

"I think that one of the reasons to get here is precisely the EU organization that has probably gone too far - in terms of freedom without cohesiveness on the way to free markets, without getting closer to the real problems of people. I respect the vote for Brexit, I'm sorry about it and I would welcome you back to the Union if you wish, "said Macron.

The French president also said that the exclusion of London from the European financial structure makes no sense, because the city brings many benefits to the EU. Asked by lead Andrew Mar how he would comment on the exchange of sharp and dangerous speeches between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un about the size of their nuclear buttons, Macron said that work should be done very seriously to bring North Korea back to the table. negotiations and to implement UN sanctions against the Communist state, with China playing a key role in this process.