Seamstresses from Dupnitsa Protest Because of Unpaid Wages

Society | January 22, 2018, Monday // 12:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Seamstresses from Dupnitsa Protest Because of Unpaid Wages Source: Pixabay

The seamstesses who work in a shoe factory in Dupnitsa made a protest against unpaid wages. They have not received their monthly wages for December and January.

Such a wage delays in the enterprise happen for the second time. The owner is an Italian and, in the words of the workers, is now hiding in Italy.

They are now expecting Ombudsman Maya Manolova to come to Dupnitsa and help them solve the problem of unpaid salaries. They expect the intervention of the Labor Inspectorate.

