Precipitation to Continue in most of Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures from -1°C to 4°C

Bulgaria: Precipitation to Continue in most of Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures from -1°C to 4°C pixabay.com

The precipitation will continue in most of the country, more substantial in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria. On the Black Sea coast, the rain will transform into snow around noon. In the southwestern regions, already before noon the precipitation will stop and the clouds will be scattered,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

It will remain windy, with strong, on the coast sometimes to stormy wind from northwest that will cause blizzards, snowdrifts and accumulations. The maximum temperatures will range between minus 1°C and 4°C, on the coast to 8°C.

In the night to Tuesday, the snowfall will stop in the whole country and the clouds over many regions will be scattered.

