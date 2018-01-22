These are the 20 Safest Airlines in the World

Many people are afraid of traveling by air, even though it is proven that even by car is more dangerous. Aircraft incidents are progressively decreasing, and 2017 has been declared the safest year in aviation history, which is impressive, considering it was the busiest one.

If you do not feel comfortable on an airplane, you may have to choose the airlines that have proven themselves in the security sphere.

Australian airline analysis site AirlineRatings.com publishes its annual ranking of the safest airlines in the world.



The site has decided to put all airlines in the top 20 in alphabetical order. These are: Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines , Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia.