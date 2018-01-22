82% of the World's Wealth is in the Hands of 1% of the People

82% of the world's wealth is owned by 1% of the planet's population, BNT reported. This shows the latest data from the Oxfam NGO. The report was made public before the start of the World Economic Forum, which kicks off in Davos tomorrow.

Four out of five dollars earned in 2017 are in the pocket of the richest people in the world. At the same time, the poorest half of humanity has nothing, according to the latest report by the British non-governmental organization Oxfam. It was announced hours before the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos. One of the main conclusions is that the past year saw a historic increase in the billionaire, making the gap between the rich and the poor even more insurmountable.

According to an Oxfam study, conducted among 70,000 people in 10 countries, two-thirds of respondents believe that the gap between the poor and the rich should be reduced urgently. The NGO message before the economic forum in Switzerland is to restrict shareholders 'and business leaders' dividends, to close the pay gap between women and men and to continue the fight with tax havens.