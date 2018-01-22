9 People were Injured in a Minibus and Tram Accident in Sofia

At 7:30 am a minibus and a tram hit each other at the intersection of the metropolitan boulevards "Nikola Petkov" and "Tsar Boris III", BNT reported referring to the Ministry of Interior. According to initial data, 9 people have been injured, confirmed by "Police in the world and in our country".

Two of the victims were men aged 40 and 49 and were taken to the MMA for examination, the press center of the hospital reported. The other 7 are in Pirogov and are also being examined. The traffic in the area of the junction is temporarily hampered and regulated by a patrol.