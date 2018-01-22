Lavrov: The Rusophobia of the West Today is Unprecedented

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that "the rusophobia of the West" is even worse than it was even during the Cold War and warned that Moscow had "red lines" to be respected.

"Rusophobia is unprecedented. We have not seen such a thing during the Cold War. Then there were some rules, observance of decency ... Now such decency does not exist, "Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian daily Kommersant, a few days after his visit to New York.

Speaking to the media, Lavrov also warned that "Russia has its" red lines "and that some important Western politicians must understand that these lines should not be crossed but respected, as in the Cold War. The US and EU sanctions against the country have been defined by the minister as "absurd and unfounded".

