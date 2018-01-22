Jewelry Studio in Burgas was Blown up

A jewelry shop in the center of Bourgas exploded, bTV announced.

A signal of loud noise and crackling on Ferdinandova Street was filed at 3:30 am at First District Ministry of the Interior, but the police press at this stage refused to confirm that it was a bombing.

The windows of the jewelry shop, the nearby pizzeria, the office of a fast loan company, nearby cars and dwellings are broken.

According to the initial inspection no theft was committed.

Those living nearby think the goal was intimidation.