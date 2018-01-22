Jewelry Studio in Burgas was Blown up
Crime | January 22, 2018, Monday // 10:51| Views: | Comments: 0
sega.bg
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The windows of the jewelry shop, the nearby pizzeria, the office of a fast loan company, nearby cars and dwellings are broken.
A jewelry shop in the center of Bourgas exploded, bTV announced.
A signal of loud noise and crackling on Ferdinandova Street was filed at 3:30 am at First District Ministry of the Interior, but the police press at this stage refused to confirm that it was a bombing.
The windows of the jewelry shop, the nearby pizzeria, the office of a fast loan company, nearby cars and dwellings are broken.
According to the initial inspection no theft was committed.
Those living nearby think the goal was intimidation.
- » Spain Accused Shakira of Tax Evasion
- » Bulgaria Joins 'International Operation' Against the Digital Currency Investment Scheme OneCoin
- » Terrorists Attacked a Hotel in Kabul
- » Teenager Rushed into a Russian School with an Axe and Lit it on Fire (Video)
- » Thousands of Britons have Bought Fake Diplomas
- » Arrested Doctor Worked Under the Influence of Alcohol
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)