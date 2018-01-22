The tension between the United States and Turkey has been getting higher, Nova TV reported.

Washington urged Ankara to restrain after Turkish troops entered Northwest Syria. Purpose of the operation in the area of ​​Afrin is the Kurdish militia "Forces for the Protection of the People".

Ankara considers them a terrorist group. But it is an important part of the United States-backed coalition against IDIL.

Various sources report more than 10 civilian casualties during Turkish air strikes, but Ankara stresses that all victims are terrorists. At least one killed and dozens injured in a shelling out of Syrian territory against the Turkish border town of Reykhanli