The US Government Remains Shutdown after the Senate has not Reached a Consensus on Temporary Funding

Politics | January 22, 2018, Monday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The US Government Remains Shutdown after the Senate has not Reached a Consensus on Temporary Funding twitter.com

In the United States, government work is still blocked after over weekend lawmakers in the Senate failed to reach an agreement to vote on a temporary funding measure, the BNR said. The main controversy is related to the insistence of Democrats to protect  against the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

Republicans assure that the issue of immigrants will be debated in the Senate if Democrats agree on a temporary measure to allow the government to open its doors by February 8th.

In the Capitol at night, a group of about twenty lawmakers from both parties worked hard on an agreement. The talks, though not at the moment, are in contrast to the expression of resignation and hostility over the past few days and give hope for a breakthrough.

The Democrats bind their support to resolving the future of immigrant youths who have come as children in the country and who are threatened with deportation after President Donald Trump stopped the program protecting them. The termination of the program will come into force as of March, until then Congress has the possibility to accept changes, the National Radio reports.

Now the Republicans in the Senate are looking for Democrats to vote on temporary government funding. The so-called "Super majority" of 60 votes.

Republicans have 51 votes. Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump proposed moving to the final option for Republicans to change Senate rules and make the vote a simple majority. To such a solution, they stepped in when the Supreme Court Judge's nomination Neil Gorsach had to vote, but now on the left, the mood for such a measure is negative.

At noon local time (about 8pm Bulgarian) on Monday, senators will meet for a new vote.

The last time the government was forced to stop work was in 2013. Then the shutdown was 16 days, the BNR recalls.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, government, shutdown
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria