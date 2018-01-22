The US Government Remains Shutdown after the Senate has not Reached a Consensus on Temporary Funding

In the United States, government work is still blocked after over weekend lawmakers in the Senate failed to reach an agreement to vote on a temporary funding measure, the BNR said. The main controversy is related to the insistence of Democrats to protect against the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants.

Republicans assure that the issue of immigrants will be debated in the Senate if Democrats agree on a temporary measure to allow the government to open its doors by February 8th.

In the Capitol at night, a group of about twenty lawmakers from both parties worked hard on an agreement. The talks, though not at the moment, are in contrast to the expression of resignation and hostility over the past few days and give hope for a breakthrough.

The Democrats bind their support to resolving the future of immigrant youths who have come as children in the country and who are threatened with deportation after President Donald Trump stopped the program protecting them. The termination of the program will come into force as of March, until then Congress has the possibility to accept changes, the National Radio reports.

Now the Republicans in the Senate are looking for Democrats to vote on temporary government funding. The so-called "Super majority" of 60 votes.

Republicans have 51 votes. Earlier Sunday, President Donald Trump proposed moving to the final option for Republicans to change Senate rules and make the vote a simple majority. To such a solution, they stepped in when the Supreme Court Judge's nomination Neil Gorsach had to vote, but now on the left, the mood for such a measure is negative.

At noon local time (about 8pm Bulgarian) on Monday, senators will meet for a new vote.

The last time the government was forced to stop work was in 2013. Then the shutdown was 16 days, the BNR recalls.