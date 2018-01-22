Grigor Dimitrov will Go Out for the Quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Tuesday

Grigor Dimitrov will go out for the quarterfinals at the Australian Open against Kyle Edmund on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting of the Bulgarian is the last of the daily session of the central court  and will begin not before 5:30 am Bulgarian time.

Immediately after the match Dimitrov - Edmund is the match between world number 1 Rafael Nadal and Croatian Marin Cilic. This meeting will determine the eventual next rival of our first rocket.

