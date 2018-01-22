Grigor Dimitrov will Go Out for the Quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Tuesday
Sports | January 22, 2018, Monday // 10:25| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Grigor Dimitrov will go out for the quarterfinals at the Australian Open against Kyle Edmund on Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting of the Bulgarian is the last of the daily session of the central court and will begin not before 5:30 am Bulgarian time.
Immediately after the match Dimitrov - Edmund is the match between world number 1 Rafael Nadal and Croatian Marin Cilic. This meeting will determine the eventual next rival of our first rocket.
- » Dimitrov Struggled Again but Achieved his Third Victory at the Australian Open
- » Grigor Dimitrov Will Play Tomorrow Against Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev at 6:00
- » Grigor Dimitrov Struggled but Reached the Third Round of the Australian Open
- » Ronaldinho: Brazilian World Cup Winner Retires From Football
- » Grigor Dimitrov on the Court Again on Wednesday at 10:00 Bulgarian Time
- » Novak Djokovic HITS BACK Over ‘Exaggerated’ Australian Open
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)