Blagoevgrad Municipality is in a Flu Epidemic
Blagoevgrad municipality is from today in a flu epidemic, according to BGNES.
Students will not be in school from today, January 22 to January 24, inclusive.
In Blagoevgrad, the morbidity is over 380 people per 10,000.
In Brezovo, Plovdiv, students will also not go to school because of the flu. Last week, a flu epidemic was announced in the Pernik District, but later it was canceled. On Thursday it was announced flu epidemic in Pazardjik. It is in force until tomorrow, January 23 inclusive. There is a pre-epidemic situation in the Stara Zagora region.
