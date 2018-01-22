Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will Take Part in the Foreign Affairs Council Today

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva will take part in the Foreign Affairs Council, which will be held in Brussels.



The meeting will begin today with a working breakfast with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the main topic of which will be the creation of a Development Bank as a subordinate structure within the EIB.



The workshop will continue with an exchange of views on topical issues on the international agenda.



Foreign ministers will discuss the future of the EU's partnership with the countries of Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific. The Cotonou Agreement, which sets the framework for relations, expires in 2020.



The focus of the debate will be the EC's negotiating mandate for a new agreement, which will also be discussed at the informal Foreign Affairs Council in February 2018. The Council will reviewed the current situation in Libya, including in the context of the EU-UN-African Union trilogue held on 14 December 2017.