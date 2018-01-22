Code Orange For Heavy Snowfall in 19 Regions Across The Country

Bulgaria: Code Orange For Heavy Snowfall in 19 Regions Across The Country pixabay.com

The new week starts with heavy rains, snow and strong winds. In 19 regions of the country is declared orange code.

This night the snowfall will increase. The wind will be stormy and there may be snow blizzards.

Orange code for snow is for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Rousse, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra and Shumen. There will be snow and a snow cover will form. The orange code is valid for all of Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, and the rest is yellow.

