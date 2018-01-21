Turkey: The Countries Supporting the Kurds in Afrin are Becoming our Target
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that if anyone supports the Kurds in the Syrian enclave of Afrin, they will become a target of the Turkish armed forces.
"Any support given to terrorists will become our target," CNTV quoted Yildiram's response to a journalist's question what action Ankara would take if Washington continued to supply the Kurdish formations in Syria.
As already reported, Yilderm has confirmed the start of a Turkish armed forces operation in Afrin against the Kurdish detachments of the People's Self-Defense Forces and the Democratic Union Party, which Ankara considers terrorist and related to the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Turkey itself.
