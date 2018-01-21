Turkey: The Countries Supporting the Kurds in Afrin are Becoming our Target

World | January 21, 2018, Sunday // 14:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey: The Countries Supporting the Kurds in Afrin are Becoming our Target twitter.com

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that if anyone supports the Kurds in the Syrian enclave of Afrin, they will become a target of the Turkish armed forces.

"Any support given to terrorists will become our target," CNTV quoted Yildiram's response to a journalist's question what action Ankara would take if Washington continued to supply the Kurdish formations in Syria.

As already reported, Yilderm has confirmed the start of a Turkish armed forces operation in Afrin against the Kurdish detachments of the People's Self-Defense Forces and the Democratic Union Party, which Ankara considers terrorist and related to the Kurdistan Workers' Party in Turkey itself.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Kurds, Syria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria