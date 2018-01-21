Tsipras: The Macedonian Nation has Never Existed

"The Macedonian nation has never existed," Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in an interview with the Ethnos newspaper quoted by the News 24/7 portal and Nova TV. The interview of Tsipras will be published on Sunday. In it, he talks about the name dispute with the Republic of Macedonia, the possible decisions, the opinion of the Greek government, and the importance of the irredentist issue.

The News 24/7 portal, which publishes excerpts from the Tsipras interview, is part of Ethnos Media Group. In reference to the diametrically opposed position of his party's "Independent Greeks" on the name issue, Tsipras states the following: "Panos Kamenos will not become Andonis Samaras," underlining that the leader of "Independent Greeks" will not create a problem for government.