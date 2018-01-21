Tsipras: The Macedonian Nation has Never Existed

Politics | January 21, 2018, Sunday // 14:32| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Tsipras: The Macedonian Nation has Never Existed twitter.com

"The Macedonian nation has never existed," Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in an interview with the Ethnos newspaper quoted by the News 24/7 portal and Nova TV. The interview of Tsipras will be published on Sunday. In it, he talks about the name dispute with the Republic of Macedonia, the possible decisions, the opinion of the Greek government, and the importance of the irredentist issue.

The News 24/7 portal, which publishes excerpts from the Tsipras interview, is part of Ethnos Media Group. In reference to the diametrically opposed position of his party's "Independent Greeks" on the name issue, Tsipras states the following: "Panos Kamenos will not become Andonis Samaras," underlining that the leader of "Independent Greeks" will not create a problem for government.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tsipras, macedonia, name
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria